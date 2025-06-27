Havant MP Alan Mak meets Royal Marines veteran benefiting from Armed Forces Covenant

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST

Local MP Alan Mak has met a Royal Marines veteran who is benefiting from the Armed Forces Covenant.

Ahead of Armed Forces Day, he visited Havant company Comserv and talked to Conner Robson, who is working through his electrical apprenticeship after leaving the services in search of a new career.

Conner was originally employed as an electrician 'improver' and was then signed up to complete an NVQ Level 3 qualification, which has allowed him to gain the experience needed in order to become a fully-qualified electrician.

Comserv is among firms across the country who have signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant. It has also received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Bronze award, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the armed forces community.

Alan Mak MP with Royal Marine veteran Conner Robsonplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP with Royal Marine veteran Conner Robson

This growing local business carries out repairs and maintenance to more than 8,000 local authority and housing association properties.

The Covenant is a promise by those who sign up to it that they will treat those who have served in the Armed Forces and their families with fairness and respect.

It focuses on helping members of the Armed Forces community have the same access as any other citizen to employment, healthcare, education and childcare, housing and accommodation and financial services.

Mr Mak said: "I am a big supporter of our Armed Forces and the Covenant and it was great to meet Conner and see how he has been helped by Comserv to forge a new career."

"I hope more local business will sign up to the Covenant and anyone interested should contact me".

