Havant MP Alan Mak officially opens new branch of PureGym in Havant

Local MP Alan Mak has officially opened a new branch of PureGym in Havant.

He cut the ribbon at the gym in Centre Retail Park, Park Way and was then taken on a tour by manager Charles Millard and talked to members of staff.

The PureGym in Havant is open 24/7 and is fitted with more than 140 pieces of equipment, including free weights, fixed resistance machines and cardio equipment. There is also a timetable of group exercise classes included in the membership.

PureGym was founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Peter Roberts and now has almost 700 branches in Europe, the US and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Mak said: "It was great to officially open the new PureGym in Havant. Physical activity is important for good health and I look forward to the gym helping local people to achieve their fitness goals."

"Attracting new businesses that create jobs in our community is a top priority for me and i'm delighted to welcome PureGym to Havant."