Havant MP Alan Mak says Labour MPs voting for Boiler Tax means yet more costs for hard-working families

Havant MP Alan Mak says Labour MPs voting for a Boiler Tax means yet more costs for hard-working families.

They are set to be hit in the pocket after 346 Labour MPs voted to give the Government powers that will result in extra charges for anyone who installs a new gas boiler.

The Government threw its support behind the Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM), which gives Energy Secretary Ed Miliband the power to fine boiler manufacturers for not selling enough heat pumps – costs that manufacturers will inevitably pass on to customers who have gas boilers installed.

The Conservatives had demanded a vote so that this new Boiler Tax would face full scrutiny.

Mr Mak said: "Labour MPs voting through the measure confirms that the Energy Secretary’s obsession with rushing to net zero is more important to them than delivering cheap and secure power for the British public.

"Meanwhile Liberal Democrats voted with Labour, showcasing once again that they are not capable of standing up for the British public as a credible party of opposition."

He added: "Labour’s decision to introduce the CHMM is part of their wider hit to family finances. It is clear that Labour are willing to heap costs on to ordinary families in the name of net zero.

"Millions of homes in this country are not suitable for a heat pump, so people will have no choice but to pay Ed Miliband’s Boiler Tax."

This comes after the Labour Government set out energy plans which will send bills soaring, and have scrapped the Winter Fuel Payment for millions of pensioners in poverty despite promising to cut voters’ energy bills by £300 during the General Election.

Mr Mak added: "It should be for consumers to decide what works best for them, rather than being priced out of products by politicians.

"But Labour have still forced through the Boiler Tax, showing that Ed Miliband will always put ideology over protecting family finances."