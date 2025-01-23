Havant MP Alan Mak signs Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment ahead of 80th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment ahead of the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau's liberation.

Signing the Book of Commitment in Parliament allows MPs to pledge their commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 – honouring those who were murdered, paying tribute to survivors and committing to fight against antisemitism and hate today.

Holocaust Memorial Day falls on January 27 every year and in 2025 it also marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland in 1945.

What happened there remains a powerful symbol of the Holocaust and the atrocities of World War Two.

Alan Mak MP signs the Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment

In the lead-up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, commemorative events across the country will remember victims of the Holocaust and other more recent genocides.

As well as signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Mak will be visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Havant Cemetery to light a candle and pay his respects.

He said: "Holocaust Memorial Day gives people the opportunity to remember and reflect on the horrors of the past.

"I have pledged to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, and I will light a candle for them at Havant Cemetery, as I do every year. We must never forget."