Havant MP Alan Mak speaks at techUK conference on how to ensure UK tech sector remains globally competitive

Havant MP Alan Mak has spoken at techUK's annual Policy Conference on how to ensure the UK tech sector remains globally competitive.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology took part in trade associationtechUK's annual Policy Conference, bringing together senior policymakers from across Westminster, Whitehall and beyond with members to discuss the biggest challenges facing the sector.

The event largely focused on growth and covered topics such as AI, workplace technologies and digital infrastructure.

Mr Mak was on a panel that examined how the UK can attract investment, foster innovation and develop the right regulatory and skills environment to enable this to be achieved.

He said: "Innovation is the key to economic growth and we must take advantage of the opportunities provided by AI and digital technology to ensure we are a world leader in this sector.

"But ensuring we remain globally competitive requires investment and creating the right environment for both established tech companies and start-ups to thrive.

"I will continue to champion our great tech businesses, hold the Government to account and pursue my vision of Britain as a science and technology superpower."