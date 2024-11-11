Havant MP Alan Mak takes part in Armistice Day Act of Remembrance in Emsworth

Havant MP Alan Mak took part in an annual Act of Remembrance held in Emsworth to mark Armistice Day.

He was invited to lay a wreath in Emsworth Memorial Garden, following a service led by the Rev. Andrew Sheard, Rector of Warblington with Emsworth.

Also taking part in the Act of Remembrance were soldiers from 16 Regiment Royal Artillery and representatives of the police and fire service and local councils.

Among the audience were pupils from Emsworth Primary School and St James' Primary School.

Alan Mak MP lays a wreath in Emsworth Memorial Garden on Armistice Day

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Mr Mak also joined local volunteers and supporters of the Royal British Legion in the Havant Constituency to help sell poppies. He is Vice-President of the RBL's Havant branch and a longstanding Legion volunteer.

Mr Mak said: "Every year at Remembrancetide, I take part in events across the Havant Constituency to honour the service and sacrifice of all those who have served and continue to serve our country.

"It was an honour to take part again in the Act of Remembrance held in Emsworth on Armistice Day.

"Thank you to Rev. Sheard and to local residents for their strong support for the Poppy Appeal and their participation in events throughout Remembrancetide in Emsworth."