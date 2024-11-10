Havant MP Alan Mak takes part in parade and services to mark Remembrance Sunday

Havant MP Alan Mak says he felt 'honoured' to take part in a parade and services across the Constituency to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The day began with a parade through Havant town centre where he and civic dignitaries were joined by veterans, serving soldiers from 16 Regiment Royal Artillery, cadets, Scouts, Guides and representatives of the Royal British Legion. They were accompanied by members of the Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band as they marched from the RBL headquarters in Brockhampton Lane.

Crowds gathered at Havant War Memorial outside St Faith's Church where an Act of Remembrance then took place. A two-minute silence was observed followed by Mr Mak reading the Kohima Epigram. Wreaths were then laid. Finally, a service took place inside St Faith's Church, led by the Rector of Havant, Canon Tom Kennar, where Mr Mak gave the first reading. Mr Mak also joined Emsworth residents at a Remembrance Sunday service at St James' Church and laid a wreath.

The service, conducted by the Rev. Andrew Sheard, Rector of Warblington with Emsworth, followed a parade through the town. Meanwhile a wreath was laid on Mr Mak's behalf at the COPP Memorial on Hayling Island seafront by resident Julie Richardson, while another was laid at the War Memorial in Mengham by fellow resident Eric Cundliffe. Mr Mak later visited both memorials to pay his respects. Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Mr Mak also joined local volunteers and supporters of the Royal British Legion in Havant and Hayling Island to help sell poppies. He is Vice-President of the RBL's Havant branch and a longstanding Legion volunteer.

Alan Mak MP lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service held at St James' Church, Emsworth

Mr Mak said: "Every year at Remembrancetide, I am honoured to take part in events across the Havant Constituency to remember the service and sacrifice of all those have served and continue to serve our country.

"Thank you to local residents for supporting the Poppy Appeal and participating in events on Remembrance Sunday and throughout Remembrancetide."