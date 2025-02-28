Havant MP Alan Mak unveils new Stoke post box on Hayling Island after leading campaign to get it reinstated

Havant MP Alan Mak has unveiled a new post box at Stoke on Hayling Island after leading the campaign to get it reinstated.

He was joined by Chief Executive of Royal Mail Emma Gilthorpe and together they officially opened the new post box.

A postal worker from the Hayling Island Delivery Office and other Royal Mail staff also joined them.

The new post box, located on the corner of Copse Lane and Havant Road, is the first one in Hampshire to bear the new CRIII cypher of King Charles.

The previous post box was removed by the Royal Mail following the closure of Stoke Post Office in 2023.

Mr Mak said: "I’ve worked closely with the Royal Mail to get a new post box for Stoke, and I was delighted to unveil the new post box today.

"I know many residents were disappointed and inconvenienced by losing the old Stoke post box and I'm grateful to everyone who supported my successful campaign to persuade Royal Mail to install a new post box."

Ms Gilthorpe said: "It was great to be on Hayling Island to meet the fantastic team who deliver to this lovely place and I was pleased to also have the opportunity to join Alan and unveil the new CRIII post box whilst I was visiting the area."

Mr Mak added: "I'm sure the new post box will prove a valuable asset for residents and I'd like to thank the Royal Mail and the hardworking team at the Hayling Island Delivery Office, plus Emma Gilthorpe and her team for their engagement with my campaign to restore the post box.

"Ensuring residents have good access to services is a key priority for me as an MP and I will continue to work hard to secure better services for our community."

Prior to the post box unveiling, Mr Mak joined Ms Gilthorpe at Hayling Island Delivery Office where he met postal workers as they prepared to head out on their morning rounds.