Havant MP Alan Mak urges Labour to maintain Conservatives’ freeze on fuel duty

Havant MP Alan Mak has urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to keep fuel duty frozen in the autumn budget.

He said families already struggling with the cost of living should not have to pay more at the pumps to keep their cars and vans on the road.

Mr Mak added that hiking fuel duty would slow economic growth, cost jobs, stoke inflation and reduce consumer spending.

Fuel duty has been frozen since 2011, while a 5p cut was also brought in by Rishi Sunak in 2022 when Chancellor in the last Conservative Government to provide immediate relief to drivers facing record fuel prices.

Mr Mak said: "Unfreezing fuel duty would be hugely damaging for families and businesses in the Havant Constituency, the region and the country.

"The Conservatives stood by Britain's motorists and kept fuel prices down at the Budget for 14 consecutive years.

"With food price inflation and all the other cost of living pressures under Labour, people are already finding it hard to afford to run the cars and vans they rely on in their daily lives.

"I urge the Chancellor not to punish drivers with what would be a cynical money grab."