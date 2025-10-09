Havant MP Alan Mak urges residents to send in nominations for his 10th annual Small Business and Community Awards

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 20:20 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak has urged residents to send in their nominations for his 10th annual Small Business and Community Awards.

With just a few weeks to go until the deadline, he has issued a rallying call to help him shine a spotlight on brilliant businesses and local heroes who go the extra mile.

He said: "Every year I ask for nominations from residents for my Small Business and Community Awards.

"Whether it's your favourite café, restaurant or shop, or you want to recognise a selfless community champion, please send me your nominations."

Alan Mak MP (second left) at Greywell Old School Butchers in Leigh Park with owner Gary Wright (second right) and members of his team Ellen and Fred Burgessplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP (second left) at Greywell Old School Butchers in Leigh Park with owner Gary Wright (second right) and members of his team Ellen and Fred Burgess

Mr Mak, who worked in his own family's small business when he was growing up, said: "Small, independent businesses are a vital part of our community, offering variety and great customer service.

"They also help to provide employment and create an area's identity and the Awards give them well-deserved recognition."

The Small Business and Community Awards have taken place every year since Mr Mak was first elected as local MP in 2015 and they've since grown to include recognition for local volunteers and community groups as well as popular local businesses across the Havant Constituency.

Previous winners often proudly display their certificates for customers to see.

They include Greywell Old School Butchers in Leigh Park run by Gary Wright, an ex-soldier in the Royal Hampshire Regiment who began learning how to be a butcher as a 10-year-old Saturday boy and has 50 years' experience in the trade.

Residents can nominate businesses and individuals in the Havant Constituency by going to www.AlanMak.org.uk/Nominate. Closing date is October 31, 2025.

