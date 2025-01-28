Havant MP Alan Mak visits Crick Institute to support fight against cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited the UK flagship for biomedical research to hear about pioneering work in the fight against cancer.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology toured The Francis Crick Institute in central London, the largest biomedical laboratory under one roof in Europe.

An independent charity, the institute has more than 2,000 staff and students who use their knowledge and expertise to work across disciplines and explore biology, from molecules to entire organisms.

The institute, named after UK scientist Francis Crick in recognition of his contributions to understanding the genetic code, is a unique partnership of the Medical Research Council, Cancer Research UK, Wellcome, University College London, Imperial College London and King's College London.

Alan Mak MP with Cancer Research UK CEO Michelle Mitchell (right) and Leanne Li, Group Leader in the Cancer Neuroscience Laboratory at The Francis Crick Institute

Mr Mak was met by Cancer Research UK CEO Michelle Mitchell OBE and The Francis Crick Institute CEO Sir Paul Nurse, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2001 for his work with protein molecules.

He toured the Cancer Neuroscience Laboratory, started by Group Leader Leanne Li to investigate the way cancer cells communicate with the rest of the body via the nervous system.

He also visited the Oncogene Biology Laboratory for a talk by Principal Group Leader Julian Downward.

His team are investigating how the molecular signals received by cells make them grow and multiply and how faulty signals lead to cancer.

Their research is leading to new ideas for future anti-cancer therapies designed to specifically target tumours while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Mr Mak said: "I enjoyed my visit to The Francis Crick Institute and finding out about all the work that is going on there.

"We should be very proud that this country is leading the way in such an important scientific field."

He added: "As Shadow Secretary of State I'll continue to meet other innovators, scientists and engineers and hold the Labour Government to account, whilst also putting forward a new Conservative vision for how Britain can be a science and technology superpower."