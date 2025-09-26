Havant MP Alan Mak visits Lalys Pharmacy on Hayling Island and calls for more Government support for community pharmacies

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited Lalys Pharmacy on Hayling Island and called for more Government support for community pharmacies.

He was greeted by manager Georgia Gates, who explained how the pharmacy offers a wide range of services and caters for customers of all ages.

It supports patients, GPs and partners across the NHS and health sector.

The former Lloyds pharmacy in Station Road is now part of the Lalys group, which has been providing community pharmacy services for over 40 years.

What began as a small family business in the Portsmouth area now has pharmacies across Hampshire, Surrey and Dorset.

As well as dispensing prescriptions, giving health advice and administering flu vaccinations, Lalys now provides additional clinical services. These include blood pressure monitoring, travel advice and vaccinations, and smoking cessation services.

Mr Mak, who also talked to pharmacy assistant Geraldine Carver on his tour, said: "It was a pleasure to visit Lalys Pharmacy on Hayling and see for myself all the services they offer.

"Pharmacies play a vital role in their communities and can ease the pressure on the NHS by helping people who might otherwise go to their GP or to a hospital A&E department."

He added: "That's why it's concerning that the Independent Pharmacies Association has warned community pharmacies across the country could close unless the Labour Government overhauls funding arrangements.

"Pharmacies already facing rising costs should be adequately compensated for services delivered under NHS arrangements. For example, it's not right that they receive a lower fee per flu vaccination than GP practices.

"The Government should be doing all it can to support pharmacies as important healthcare providers in their communities."