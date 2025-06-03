Havant MP Alan Mak visits Langstone Harbour Open Day and sees improved facilities for commercial fishing

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited Langstone Harbour Open Day and seen improved facilities for commercial fishing.

Over the last two years Langstone Harbour Board has been awarded £390,000 as part of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs' UK Seafood Fund: Infrastructure Scheme under the previous Conservative Government.

Together with investment from Langstone Harbour Board, this funding has allowed over half a million pounds to be spent on local infrastructure including upgrades to the pontoon at Eastney where catch can be landed, lift-out facilities for vessels up to 47 tonnes, purchase of a telehandler, eight commercial moorings suitable for vessels of 10m-24m in length, replacement of the public slipway at Hayling Island, improvements to access to the harbour yard, installation of a 2 tonne davit crane, and the fitting of solar roof-panels at the harbour office.

These help the 20 small sustainable commercial fishing vessels who use Langstone Harbour to thrive - and also save more than 200 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Mr Mak said: "The Solent fishing fleet has experienced a decline for several reasons, including the closure of fisheries for the protection of sensitive habitats and suspension of fisheries due to concerns regarding stock.

"So the DEFRA investment was great news and I know the LHB is pleased to be able to have used the money to better support commercial fishing vessels and other small commercial vessels.

"It was great to visit the Open Day and see these new facilities finished and in operation."

The LHB, based in Ferry Road on Hayling Island, is the statutory harbour authority, local lighthouse authority and pilotage authority for Langstone Harbour.

Membership of the Board comprises six councillors from each of Portsmouth City Council and Havant Borough Council, one councillor from Hampshire County Council and two members of the Advisory Committee representing a wide range of harbour stakeholders.

The LHB held an Open Day to allow locals and visitors to meet the team and learn more about Langstone Harbour and how it is cared for.

They could also find out about the harbour's rich marine life, take a boat trip and learn about the importance of preserving our coastal habitats.