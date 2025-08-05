Havant MP Alan Mak visits Sam's Sunflowers summer attraction on Hayling Island
Every year people from around the country - and the world - flock to fields near Stoke Fruit Farm to see farmer Sam Wilson's spectacular sunflowers and wildflowers, take photographs, and cut their own blooms to take home.
This year the hugely popular attraction also features a new FootGolf course, plus other events including Dog Nights, line dancing, live music and a Big Machines Weekend on August 23-25 where visitors can get up close to some of the machinery that keeps the farm going.
Sam is a fourth generation farmer who also runs Stoke Fruit Farm with his sister Nette Petley and their parents, Simon and Ros Wilson.
Mr Mak said: "I’m a strong supporter of our local farmers, and I really enjoyed seeing Sam again and visiting Sam's Sunflowers.
"Seeing row upon row of sunflowers in the sunshine and cutting some to take away was an experience I enjoyed alongside hundreds of others.
"Sam and his team do a great job each year creating this attraction and I wish them well for the rest of the summer."