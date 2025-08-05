Havant MP Alan Mak visits Sam's Sunflowers summer attraction on Hayling Island

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited the Sam's Sunflowers summer attraction on Hayling Island.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year people from around the country - and the world - flock to fields near Stoke Fruit Farm to see farmer Sam Wilson's spectacular sunflowers and wildflowers, take photographs, and cut their own blooms to take home.

This year the hugely popular attraction also features a new FootGolf course, plus other events including Dog Nights, line dancing, live music and a Big Machines Weekend on August 23-25 where visitors can get up close to some of the machinery that keeps the farm going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam is a fourth generation farmer who also runs Stoke Fruit Farm with his sister Nette Petley and their parents, Simon and Ros Wilson.

Alan Mak MP at Sam's Sunflowers on Hayling Island

Mr Mak said: "I’m a strong supporter of our local farmers, and I really enjoyed seeing Sam again and visiting Sam's Sunflowers.

"Seeing row upon row of sunflowers in the sunshine and cutting some to take away was an experience I enjoyed alongside hundreds of others.

"Sam and his team do a great job each year creating this attraction and I wish them well for the rest of the summer."