Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes another group of residents to Parliament

Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed another group of constituents on a trip to Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party left Havant by coach and went on a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster, including the House of Commons and House of Lords.

They found out all about the Parliamentary estate's long history and how our political system works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mak then took part in a question and answer session, giving his views on various local and national issues that were raised.

Alan Mak MP with Havant constituents on their trip to Parliament

He said: "It was great to welcome another group of local residents to Parliament.

"The tours are proving really popular and I would encourage people from the Havant Constituency to take part!"

To register your interest in joining a tour, please go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfssludH0MaHBC8XGAsASh98w5J42tzNVaIX5hb70r22IKoHw/viewform.