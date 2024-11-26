Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes another group of residents to Parliament
The party left Havant by coach and went on a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster, including the House of Commons and House of Lords.
They found out all about the Parliamentary estate's long history and how our political system works.
Mr Mak then took part in a question and answer session, giving his views on various local and national issues that were raised.
He said: "It was great to welcome another group of local residents to Parliament.
"The tours are proving really popular and I would encourage people from the Havant Constituency to take part!"
To register your interest in joining a tour, please go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfssludH0MaHBC8XGAsASh98w5J42tzNVaIX5hb70r22IKoHw/viewform.