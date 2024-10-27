Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes group of constituents on trip to Parliament
Two groups went on guided tours of the Palace of Westminster and found out all about its long history and how our political system works.
Mr Mak then took part in a question and answer session, giving his views on various local and national issues that were raised.
He said: "I was pleased to welcome some of my constituents to Parliament. I think it's important for them to find out what happens in Westminster and to be engaged in the political process.
"I'd definitely encourage more people from the Havant Constituency to sign up and join a tour!"
Would you like to join a tour? The next available dates are Monday 25 November and Monday 9 December 2024, with a coach leaving central Havant at around 8.00am and returning around 5.00pm.
If you're interested in coming on either of these tours, please get in touch ASAP at www.alanmak.org.uk/contact.
Once you've registered your interest to join a tour, you won't receive an acknowledgement but please be assured your email will have been received. You will then be contacted with details of how to book your tickets.