Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes group of residents on his first Parliament tour of 2025

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 11:40 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed a group of residents on his first tour of Parliament of 2025.

A party left Havant by coach and enjoyed a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster, including the House of Commons and House of Lords.

They found out all about the Parliamentary estate's long history and how our political system works.

Mr Mak then took part in a private question and answer session in the Grand Committee Room, giving his views on various local and national issues that were raised.

Alan Mak MP with Havant Constituency residents in the Grand Committee Room at Westminsterplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP with Havant Constituency residents in the Grand Committee Room at Westminster

He said: "It was great to see another group of local residents come to Parliament on my first tour of 2025. The tours are proving really popular and we're organising more this year.

"I think it's important that people feel engaged in politics and I'd encourage more residents from the Havant Constituency to take part!"

To register your interest in joining a tour, please go to www.alanmak.org.uk/Tours

