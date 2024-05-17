Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes £2m of HS2 cash to be spent on local road improvements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed news that more than £2m of reallocated HS2 funding is to be spent on road improvements in the Havant Constituency.

The Network North funding, generated by scrapping the northern part of the high speed rail project, will pay for Purbrook Way to be resurfaced at a cost of £345,000.

It will also enable £1m of repairs to be carried out to Langstone/Hayling Bridge and £775,000 to fund work on the footbridge at Havant Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The total of £2.12m in the Havant Constituency is around 25 per cent of what will be spent across the whole of Hampshire.

Havant MP Alan Mak in Purbrook Way, where resurfacing work will take place

Last November the Government announced an extra £8.3 billion to improve roads across England, using money originally set aside for HS2.

Councils have already received £150 million, with another £150 million to follow this year.

Hampshire County Council will receive £4.225m in 2023/2024 and the same amount in 2024/2025, with the proviso that the money is spent on maintaining roads, pavements, bridges and cycleways.

A total of 19 projects across the county are being funded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havant MP Alan Mak at Havant Station footbridge, which is to be refurbished

As a condition of receiving this funding, local authorities are required to publish two-year plans detailing exactly which local roads and other transport infrastructure will benefit.

Mr Mak said: "I’m delighted my campaigning in Westminster has been successful and I have secured funding for our area from money that was previously allocated to the HS2 rail project.