Havant MP praises impact of Catapult Network of technology and innovation centres

Havant MP Alan Mak has praised the impact of the Catapult Network of technology and innovation centres.

In his role as Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology he spoke at a Parliamentary reception held to celebrate UK innovation success and the innovators who are powering future growth.

The Catapult Network combines nine world-leading technology and innovation centres, in more than 65 locations and with a combined workforce of almost 6,000.

They play a critical role in harnessing the benefits of research and innovation, helping to build the industries of the future, create new jobs and tackle the biggest challenges facing society.

Mr Mak said: "The Catapult Network has propelled the UK to the forefront of global innovation. From cell and gene therapy to semi-conductors and offshore renewable energy, the UK now leads the world in these hi-tech, high-value sectors because of its collaborative work across industry, government, research organisations and academia.

"We all know the UK is world-class in scientific research and the work of the Catapult Network has transformed this into real-world products and services for our economy - creating jobs, supporting over 11,000 SMEs and generating over £8n in value."

He added: "I'm proud that it was a Conservative Government that first established the Catapult Network in 2011 and then expanded it. I'm delighted to see we now have a cross-party consensus that it is a resounding success and will continue to be part of the R&D ecosystem.

"Whilst we may not always agree with each other in Parliament on every issue, it is right that we will always be on the side of our scientists, engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs.

"I look forward to supporting the Catapult Network in the years ahead."