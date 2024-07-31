Havant skin cancer survivor's sun safety drive as cases reach all-time high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire woman believes the death of her friend to skin cancer helped save her life when it prompted her to get a suspicious spot checked that turned out to be melanoma.

Becky James, 45, from Havant said losing her friend to the most serious form of skin cancer led her to seeing a doctor as soon as she spotted changes to a patch of skin on her ear. It meant her melanoma was detected at the earliest stage when she could be treated successfully through surgery.

Now, as people begin their summer holidays, the accountant is urging people to enjoy the sun safely to reduce their risk of developing the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky said: “What happened to my friend Christine was so sad and always remained in the back of my mind. When I noticed changes to my own body I knew to get it checked and thankfully I’m now well and able to enjoy summer holidays again, safely.”

Becky James beat melanoma after getting a suspicious spot on her ear checked early.

Becky is sharing her story as latest analysis by Cancer Research UK reveals melanoma skin cancer rates have increased by almost a third over the past decade with a projected record high of 20,800 cases this year in the UK.

Researchers found that around 17,000 UK melanoma cases every year are preventable, with almost 9 in 10 caused by too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds.

It’s these alarming figures that are driving Becky to join forces with the charity and NIVEA SUN to share advice and tips on how people can protect their skin from the sun.

Becky still loves sunny holidays but follows steps to enjoy the sun safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With around 3,100 people in the South East currently diagnosed with melanoma – the most serious form of skin cancer - every year, she’s passionate about raising vital awareness.

Becky said: “I’d noticed an angry red mole on my back in 2021 that had become sore, so I booked an appointment to get it checked. By the time my appointment came through, the mole had disappeared but I’d spotted another suspicious spot on the top of my ear so asked him to check that too.

Becky took part in Race for Life Portsmouth and is keen to share how to enjoy the sun safely

“As soon as he looked at it he said, ‘That needs to come off’ and so I was booked in a month later to have it removed and to have a biopsy.

“Because of its location and the need to take a wide area of skin to remove any unhealthy cells, the doctor thought he may need to take some skin from the back of head to cover the area. Thankfully we didn’t need to, but I still received 100 stitches to my ear and was awake during the surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the biopsy results came through, I went to see my doctor but due to COVID restrictions, I had to go alone. He explained that it was melanoma – the most serious form of skin cancer. Even though he’d hinted that it was a skin cancer at my first appointment, it still came as a shock but as I was on my own, I was trying really hard to remember all the information he was giving me.

“I knew how serious a diagnosis it was because of my friend, Christine. She had initially had a mole removed but then passed away three or four years later when the melanoma had spread to her spine and brain. However, I was surprised how few people knew how serious the diagnosis could be and many were of the assumption, ‘It’s cut out, you’ll be fine now.’

Becky required surgery and 100 stitches but her ear is now fully healed and she's cancer free

“I have regular checks now and am doing fine but initially I was afraid to go on holiday. Now I know I can still enjoy the warm weather and enjoy my holidays here in the UK and abroad – I just do it sensibly and safely. I seek shade, always wear a wide brimmed hat, cover up with loose clothing and use sunscreen to avoid burning."

Cancer Research UK and NIVEA SUN recommend the following when the sun is strong:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Seek Shade - Especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK. Take a break under trees, umbrellas, and canopies, or go indoors.

2. Cover Up – With clothes that cover your shoulders, a wide-brimmed hat and UV protection sunglasses. The more skin that’s covered by your clothing, the better the protection.

Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Nurse Ceri Eames busts myths around sun safety

3. Apply Sunscreen Regularly – With at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars. Make sure to reapply it regularly and generously, especially after swimming, sweating, or towelling.

After her emotional cancer journey, Becky sticks to these simple steps and says it really is “easy as 1,2,3.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portsmouth Race for Life supporter said: “It’s really spurred me on to want to help others and spread the word about skin cancer prevention and early detection too. I always encourage people to see their GP if they notice any unusual changes to their skin. Spotting cancer early like I did can make all the difference.”

“Given the great British weather, it’s natural to want to make the most of warmer days but I’m urging people across Portsmouth to be prepared and take care.”

Anyone can get sunburnt or develop skin cancer, but those at higher risk include people with lighter skin tones and naturally light-coloured hair or eyes, as well as people with lots of moles and freckles, or a family history of skin cancer.

And when it comes to signs and symptoms of the disease, it’s not just changes to a mole or freckle that matter, it could be a sore that doesn’t heal, a lump, an ulcer, or a patch of skin that’s changed colour. Any unusual changes to an area of people’s skin should be seen by a doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK Health Information Manager, Beth Vincent, said: “Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of developing skin cancer, compared to never being burnt. So, we’re grateful to Becky for lending her voice to our campaign with NIVEA SUN.

“Even on a cloudy day, the sun can be strong enough in Portsmouth - and across the UK - to burn between mid-March and mid-October. Avoid getting caught out by checking the UV index on the weather forecast or online. If it’s 3 (moderate) or above, it’s time to think about sun safety.

“Whatever your skin tone, whether you’re abroad, having a staycation or just out-and-about, remember the three-step method to enjoy warm weather safely: seek shade, cover up and apply sunscreen regularly.”

For more skin cancer information and sun safety tips visit cruk.org/sunsafety

SUN SAFETY MYTHS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only are UK melanoma cases on the rise, in the South East around 390 people in the region die from the disease each year. That’s why sorting fact from fiction is so important when it comes to sun safety. Ceri Eames, a Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Nurse, works in communities to help people reduce their risk of the disease.

She said: “There’s a lot of misinformation out there, but one thing we do know is that damage to our skin from the sun is the number one cause of melanoma. It’s the UK’s fifth most common cancer.

“That might sound scary, but the majority of melanoma cases could be prevented by being safe in the sun.”

As part of Cancer Research UK’s partnership with NIVEA SUN, Ceri is helping to debunk some common myths. Here’s her advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myth one - I need to get as much sun as possible to get enough vitamin D “A bit of sun can help our bodies to make vitamin D which is important for things like healthy bones. People with lighter skin tones only need brief sun exposure, while people with darker skin tones may need more time for the body to make enough vitamin D. But whatever your skin tone, there’s no need to sunbathe or risk sunburn in order to get vitamin D. Once your body has made enough, it’ll start to break down any extra, so spending even longer in the sun won’t help. Plus, you can get vitamin D from your diet or supplements. It’s a good idea to speak to your GP if you’re concerned about your vitamin D levels.”

Myth two – The SPF in my makeup is enough

“Even if your makeup label claims to offer sun protection, you’d need to apply several times the normal amount of foundation or face cream to get anywhere close to the level of protection stated on the bottle. You’re also highly unlikely to reapply makeup regularly throughout the day, as is required to keep protected.”

Myth three – Aftersun products repair the damage done by sunburn

“While aftersun products may soothe the unpleasant symptoms of sunburn, they won’t fix any damage done to the DNA inside your cells that could lead to skin cancer. If you start to notice signs of burning, seek shade and cover up immediately. Don’t spend more time in the sun that day – even with sunscreen.”