Havant super slimmers throw slimmed-out xlothes for Cancer Research UK

Slimming World members in Havant have raised £4350 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to the charity’s shops. The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, an annual event taking place across Slimming World groups in the UK, has once again brought local communities together in support of life-saving research.

The event encourages members to donate good-quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit – and that they’re confident they’ll never need again. This year, Slimming World groups, who meet weekly at St Albans Church on Wednesdays and Thursday mornings at St Michael & All Angels Church, collected 174 bags of clothing to help fund Cancer Research UK's vital work.

Slimming World Consultant Marrie expressed her pride in how her members came together to support the charity while celebrating their personal weight loss journeys. She said: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in the group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales, but there are so many non-scale victories happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.”

“This event celebrates those victories,” she continued. “It’s all about members donating their old wardrobe items while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes, knowing they’ll never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

A growing pile

In addition to raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw also raises awareness about how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity are the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK, causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

Marrie added: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Since its inception, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through various campaigns, including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life events. Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants, and head office staff raised an impressive £2.9 million for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

Marrie’s Slimming World groups meet at St Albans Church in West Leigh every Wednesday at 9am, 10.45am, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.15pm, and at St Michael & All Angels Church Hall in Leigh Park every Thursday at 9am & 10.45am. For more information or to join Marrie’s group, either pop along or call her on 07903 756715.