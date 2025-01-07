Havant window cleaning business gives back with complimentary cleans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate a new look and rebrand, Havant-based Willoughby’s Windows, previously known as Havant Window Cleaning, is giving back to the community by introducing complimentary cleans for local businesses, individuals and charities in the area who need it most.

The team at Willoughby’s Windows is inviting the local community to nominate individuals or organisations for a complimentary professional window clean. Each month, they will select one deserving nominee—be it a local charity or business making a difference, or an individual who could use a little extra kindness.

Dean Holloway, co-founder of Willoughby’s Windows, said: “We want to give back to our community and help those who would benefit from this service. It’s also a great opportunity for us to recognise and celebrate those businesses, organisations and individuals who are making a difference in our community. Having been in business for five years and recently undergone an exciting rebrand, we felt this was the perfect opportunity to spread some positivity in the area we’re proud to serve."

Willoughby’s Windows offers services for both residential and commercial properties in Havant, Waterlooville and surrounding areas. Willoughby’s Windows is proud to build on its legacy by combining a modern approach to window cleaning with traditional principles and values.

For more information about Willoughby’s Windows and to nominate a local business, charity or individual for a complimentary window clean visit www.willoughbyswindows.co.uk.