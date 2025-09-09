Hayling Island care home celebrates achieving Veteran Friendly Status

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Wimborne Care Home in Hayling Island are celebrating because the home has achieved veteran-friendly status, a goal General Manager, Sarah Peach, and her team set themselves at the start of the year. Wimborne has strong links to the military and is home to several ex-servicemen and women. At the start of 2025, the home proudly pledged its support to the Veteran-Friendly Framework and has been working towards Veteran-Friendly Status ever since in order to best serve its military residents and their families.

The Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) was launched in October 2023, with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation, and delivering improved health and wellbeing for over 25,000 veterans living in care homes across England. It seeks to support the practical, emotional and social needs for the Armed Forces community by providing care homes with resources to assess and improve their offer.

In order to achieve Veteran Friendly Status, staff at the care home had to work through eight different standards over a period of around three months. The dedicated team, led by Sarah, has enjoyed finding out more about how to support members of the armed forces community, everyone at the home has found the course beneficial and is very much looking forward to putting everything they have learnt into practice.

Sarah Peach, General Manager at Wimborne Care Home, commented: “There are eight different standards to work through in order to achieve Veteran Friendly Status so you do need to be committed. But if like me and my team, you are passionate then it is a joy to complete and very informative. We have all loved doing it, meeting new people and taking part in charity events for veterans. We all thought it was an important step for a home like ours with so many links to the military and I know our team are delighted that we have been able to do this for our residents and their loved ones.”