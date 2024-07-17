Heart charity names Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as Community Hero at Central South Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard was presented with the Community Hero Award at the prestigious Central South Business Awards on 4th July 2024. The Community Hero category was sponsored by leading cardiac charity, Heartbeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central South Business Awards, supported by Business South, recognise businesses and individuals from across the South of England with awards for their dedication in going above and beyond, achieving great results, inspiring others and demonstrating best practice.

Heartbeat’s Community Fundraising and Marketing Manager, Tanya Harder, presented the award during a ceremony at the Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel in Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every business that commits time and effort to supporting the community is commendable and our winner is no exception,” said Tanya. “This year's Community Hero Award was awarded to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in recognition of their extraordinary and impactful initiatives within the community. They have consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to preserving and promoting maritime heritage, while also engaging in a range of activities that support local communities. Their efforts not only celebrate historical achievements but also contribute significantly to the cultural and social fabric of the region.

Heartbeat at Central South Business Awards

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard for this well-earned recognition. Their exemplary work serves as an inspiration and sets a high standard for community involvement and service. We hope that they will continue their outstanding efforts and innovative approaches to support and uplift their community, furthering their positive impact for years to come.”

Heartbeat, which is the benefiting charity of the year for Business South, also raised an amazing £7,300 at the awards dinner, where host Simon Brodkin, well known as comedian Lee Nelson, and Heartbeat’s CEO Mark Ind compered the Heartbeat raffle.

Mark Ind said: “Heartbeat extends its gratitude to all who attended and supported the event. The funds raised will help further our mission to support individuals with congenital and cardiovascular diseases, demonstrating once again the power of community and generosity in making a difference.”