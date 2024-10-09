Heating firm to help elderly hit by winter fuel allowance cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vulnerable elderly people impacted by the winter fuel allowance cut can claim discounts on services offered by one Hampshire heating firm as the cold weather hits.

Ben and Nicola Proctor, who run Hayes Plumbing and Heating Services, said they wanted to help those most in need this winter and would offer support to any elderly person in financial need facing issues with their heating systems.

It comes amid fears that people would go without heating or hot water this winter because they face high bills with little support.

The Government announced plans to scrap the Winter Fuel Allowance for the elderly, with those on pension credit and other means-tested benefits still eligible. However, critics warn that the decision could leave many vulnerable older people who rely on support facing fuel poverty, particularly as energy prices remain high.

Ben Proctor of Hayes Plumbing and Heating Services

Nicola said: “It saddens us to think that there are vulnerable people out there who can’t afford to put their heating on, or if they suddenly face an unexpected problem with their heating system, are too worried by the cost to have it repaired. We are an understanding, family-run business, who want to do what we can to help where we can.”

Hayes Plumbing and Heating Services, specialists in heating systems, will provide discounted services to vulnerable elderly people who have been affected by the withdrawal of this year's winter fuel allowance in Hampshire and parts of West Sussex. Discounts will be offered on annual boiler servicing, maintenance, breakdowns and repairs.

The firm ran a similar scheme during the Covid lockdown for vulnerable older people with half-price services, to help them from falling victim to ‘cowboy’ firms charging over the odds for work on their heating and hot water systems.

Nicola added: “We have offered discounts before with great success, to fight back against companies that take advantage of vulnerable people by over charging for their services in times of need. In this day and age, we believe that nobody should have to struggle to afford to live in a warm and comfortable home. With the increased energy prices, along with the government taking away the winter fuel allowance, we don’t want people to worry about the cost of repairs to their heating system if the worst should happen."

The firm wants to help older people in need after the winter fuel allowance cut

To find out more about Hayes Plumbing and Heating Services, and to get in touch if you’re a vulnerable elderly person who has been affected by the withdrawal of this year's winter fuel allowance, call 01329 888108 or visit: hayesofhampshire.co.uk