Hendy Motor Fest tickets now available

Tickets are now available for this year’s Hendy Motor Fest with fun for all the family at Thruxton Motor Circuit on Sunday July 28th – and entry is free for everyone.

Hendy Motor Fest is the new name for Hendy Performance Day. After three incredibly successful years it’s evolving into a family-friendly event with entertainment for all ages.

Last year’s event attracted more than 8,000 people and organisers are planning even more attractions to ensure Hendy Motor Fest is bigger and better than ever before.

There will still be lots of cars, plenty of performance vehicles, entertainment on the track from precision driver Paul Swift and a dedicated EV zone with Hendy partner Myenergi – but this year there will be more activities for kids, more live music, more food outlets, and heritage vehicles from Hendy Group.

Paul Swift in action in 2023

The Kids Zone will have an inflatable village and a face painter and this year there will also be an arts and crafts area.

Vehicle displays will include not only performance cars but a variety of new cars and vans together with a trip down memory lane as Hendy Group, which is celebrating 165 years in business in 2024, showcases some highlights from its rich history.

Club stands will be displaying their prized cars with this area offering visitors the opportunity to connect with fellow car lovers. There will also be trade stands with a variety of suppliers showcasing everything from accessories to motoring upgrades.

“This year the focus is on providing a free packed day out for all the family,” said Hendy Group chief executive Paul Hendy. “There will still be plenty to entertain the car enthusiasts with stands from all the manufacturers we represent together with car club displays and we’re pleased to welcome back Paul Swift and his amazing stunt driving shows.

“But this year we hope the expansion of activities for all ages and our live music line-up will really put this event on the calendar for all families looking for a free day out in the summer holidays.”

New for 2024 is the dedicated EV zone in partnership with Myenergi which will offer everyone the opportunity to learn more about the future of motoring from Hendy and Myenergi who will be on hand to answer all your questions and show you some of the latest models available.