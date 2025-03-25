Heroic bus driver Amie Clements saves colleague in medical emergency

Stagecoach South is proud to recognise the quick-thinking and heroic actions of bus driver Amie Clements, whose swift response helped save a colleague experiencing a medical emergency while on duty.

Amie, who has been a licensed bus driver for 13 years and joined Stagecoach in November 2023, was driving her scheduled service when she noticed another Stagecoach bus pulling into a stop at Southsea shops.

As she waved at her colleague, she noticed an unusual lack of response. Trusting her instincts, Amie took immediate action to check on the fellow driver while ensuring her own passengers were informed of the situation.

Upon entering the other driver’s bus, Amie quickly realised that her colleague was in distress, showing signs of losing consciousness. Acting without hesitation, she carefully assisted the driver out of the cab and provided support before calling emergency services.

Portsmouth bus driver, Amie Clements

Thanks to her rapid response, an ambulance arrived within three minutes, ensuring the driver received urgent medical attention. It was later confirmed that the driver had suffered a mini stroke but is now on the path to a full recovery.

Amie remained with her colleague until paramedics arrived, offering reassurance and support during the critical moments before professional medical help could take over.

Since the incident, Amie has praised her managers at the Portsmouth depot, Shane Crisp (Assistant Operations Manager) and Colin Ashcroft (Operations Manager), for their continued support. They have provided Amie with a well-balanced rota schedule to help manage her work-life balance, as well as access to counselling services to help her process the experience in a professional setting.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, commended Amie for her extraordinary actions: “Amie’s quick actions in responding to a fellow driver in need are beyond exceptional. She fully embodied our values and made sure to put safety first, which is our top priority at Stagecoach South. Alongside all the amazing services our drivers provide every day, we are incredibly proud of the decisive action Amie took to assist her colleague.”

Stagecoach South continues to emphasise the importance of teamwork, vigilance, and safety among its employees, and Amie’s heroic actions serve as an inspiring example of these core values in action.