High Sheriff applauds Chichester Harbour Education Centre

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Timothy Fooks, has praised the inspirational work of the Chichester Harbour Education Team during a recent visit to the harbour.

Dr Fooks was welcomed by Chichester Harbour Conservancy Chairman Pieter Montyn and Chief Executive Officer Matt Briers before touring the harbour and visiting the Conservancy’s Education Centre at Dell Quay.

During his visit, Dr Fooks met members of the teaching team and commended their “inspirational” approach to introducing young people to the natural world. The Education Centre hosts more than 4,500 students each year, providing curriculum-linked educational visits for pupils aged 4 to 18. Through hands-on activities, children and young people explore the harbour’s unique habitats and wildlife, developing a deeper understanding of the local environment.

Describing the centre as “a fabulous resource and a community jewel in the crown of both Hampshire and West Sussex,” Dr Fooks noted that since its establishment in 1999, the Education Centre has benefitted nearly 200,000 children and young people from across the region and beyond.

A keen sailor and regular visitor to Chichester Harbour, Dr Fooks joined the harbour patrol team for a tour and learned more about the breadth and detail of work carried out by the Chichester Harbour Conservancy in managing the harbour and protecting its environment. He expressed strong support for the Conservancy’s CHC 2050 Strategy, which places conservation at its core and sets out a long-term vision to address the growing environmental challenges facing the harbour.

These challenges include the rapid loss of saltmarsh habitat—currently declining at a rate equivalent to three football pitches each year. Dr Fooks endorsed the Conservancy’s commitment to saltmarsh restoration and other nature recovery projects including oyster restoration, as well as its continued efforts to improve water quality.

Mr Briers said the Conservancy remained extremely concerned about water quality in the harbour, calling for urgent action to reduce pollutants such as nitrates, sewage, pharmaceuticals and microplastics.

Dr. Fooks praised the work of the Conservancy team and described Chichester Harbour as “a natural treasure trove within our country—worthy of protection, restoration, and careful management.”

For further information about the CHC Education Centre visit: conservancy.co.uk.