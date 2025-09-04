High Sheriff of Hampshire seeking nominations for 2026 Community Awards

The High Sheriff of Hampshire is calling for public servants, individuals, volunteers, charities and community groups to submit nominations for the 2026 High Sheriff Community Awards.

Hosted by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF), the Awards are a mark of distinction and recognition, particularly for people who are working in support of the criminal justice system. Previous award winners have included voluntary Police Community Support Officers, Community First Responders, foster parents, scout leaders and charitable organisations working across the region to strengthen community cohesion and safety.

This year, the Awards will shine a particular spotlight on individual volunteers and community groups who are supporting the criminal justice system through creative, inspiring, and impactful work - including initiatives that focus on prevention, rehabilitation, and positive social change.

Sue Elton, High Sheriff of Hampshire for 2024-2025 said: "One of the most rewarding aspects of my role as High Sheriff has been meeting the incredible individuals and organisations working tirelessly to support vulnerable people across Hampshire. I’ve had the privilege of shining a light on the vital work of our Judiciary, Police, Fire and Rescue, and community groups who help keep our communities safe and strong.”

Earlier this year, the High Sheriff hosted a summer party where she curated a special exhibition titled ‘Art With a Purpose’, showcasing how community groups are using art as a force for change – supporting individuals and contributing to the wider judicial system.

Community groups and individuals that support disengaged young people, prisoners and ex-offenders through art and wellbeing initiatives is a particular interest for the High Sheriff, as she continues: “I’ve been particularly passionate about promoting the power of art to create social change and show how ‘art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life’, as Picasso said."

Jacqui Scott, HIWCF CEO, commented: “HIWCF is once again proud to support the High Sheriff in celebrating our communities and the individuals and organisations who work so hard to make Hampshire a safer, thriving place to live.”

“This year, the Awards are especially focused on those approaching the challenges of crime, justice, safety and rehabilitation with creativity and innovation – this could include anything from art programmes and mentoring schemes to inspiring community-led interventions. We want to celebrate of how compassion and imagination can lead to real, lasting change and we want to encourage people to make a nomination now.”

The nomination form can be submitted online at hiwcf.org.uk by 5pm on 19 December.

The awards will be presented by the High Sheriff at a ceremony in March 2026.