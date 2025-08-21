Hilsea Station on track for a brighter future with community spotlight

Hilsea Railway Station is getting a cheerful makeover, thanks to Community Spotlight, a local Community Interest Company with a passion for bringing people together! Since adopting the station, the group has already rallied volunteers for a community litter pick, hosted a lively Historic Walk and Talk, and even joined in the very first Anchorage Park Jumble Trail. With planting days, local artwork, and more fun events on the horizon, Community Spotlight is putting Hilsea firmly on track for a brighter, friendlier future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adopting Hilsea Station means more than just tidying up the platforms – it’s about giving the space back to the community. By adding colour, care, and creativity, Community Spotlight hopes the station will become more than a stop on the journey, but a place that reflects local pride. From flowers and artwork to friendly faces at events, the adoption is a chance to make every passenger’s day a little brighter while building stronger connections across the neighbourhood.

Since adopting Hilsea Station, Community Spotlight has already brought people together through a series of successful events. A Community Litter Pick at the station saw 10 volunteers collect an impressive 57 kilograms of waste in just one hour, making the platforms and surrounding areas sparkle with pride. A Historic Walk and Talk, run in partnership with Solent Original Walks, drew 45 participants keen to discover more about the area’s past, including the history of Portsmouth Airport, and last weekend Community Spotlight helped to organise the very first Anchorage Park Jumble Trail, supported by five volunteers and 25 stalls – including a fundraising stall at Morrisons for Marie Curie and a popular Book Sale at Hilsea Station, Anchorage Park felt like a 'Summer Halloween'! More than 120 people came along throughout the afternoon, with families and neighbours enjoying the chance to connect, browse, and support a great cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our final event in Community Spotlight's Summer Event Programme is on Sunday 31st August, 1–3 PM, join Community Spotlight for an afternoon of connection and creativity – with creative consultation activities facilitated by Seekers Create CIC!

Community Litter Picking Event at Hilsea Station

They will be transforming Hilsea Halt into a hub of ideas, using playful, visual tools to ask:

What would you like to see at the Hilsea Halt hub?

How would you like to be involved in its development?

What’s happening:

Hilsea Station

Creative consultation doodle stations for community feedback

Voice recording points for sharing ideas

A walking trail to Casemates Studios, where we’ll wrap up the session

Collaboration with local partners for even bigger impact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilsea Station Historic Walk and Talk, hosted by Solent Original Walks. Part of Community Spotlight's Summer Community Engagement Programme at Hilsea Station

This is your chance to shape the future of Hilsea Station and have your voice heard in a fun and inclusive way.

Where: Start at Hilsea Halt → Finish at Casemates Studios

When: Sunday 31st August, 1–3 PM

Community Spotlight would love more of the community to get involved – whether it’s lending a hand at a planting day, sharing creative ideas, or simply popping along to say hello. Every little bit of help makes a big difference, and together we can keep Hilsea Station blooming with local spirit. To find out about upcoming events and how you can join in, keep an eye on Community Spotlight’s updates on their website www.communityspotlight.org.uk or social media – there’s always room on board for more friendly faces!

Thanks to Community Spotlight, Hilsea Station is proving that when the community comes together, even the smallest platforms can make a big difference!

Follow us https://www.facebook.com/CommunitySpotlightPortsmouth

https://www.instagram.com/communityspotlightportsmouth/