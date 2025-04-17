Historic locomotives set to make first-ever appearance at The Watercress Line's Spring Steam Gala

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to the popular Spring Steam Gala at The Watercress Line in Hampshire, from 25 to 27 April, can ride behind a stellar line-up of guest and home-fleet locomotives, including the newly-restored flagship engine 35005 Canadian Pacific.

With an extensive daily timetable of train travel along the picturesque ten-mile line, stopping at the railway’s four heritage stations; plus, fascinating guided tours, restoration projects and various exhibits, the Gala offers plenty for rail enthusiasts and families to enjoy.

The Watercress Line will welcome London and South Western Railway T3 Class No. 563, thanks to the Swanage Railway Trust and the 563 Locomotive Group, on her first-ever visit away from her home railway.

Built in 1893, this beautifully-restored locomotive is one of the oldest operational steam locomotives today.

The Watercress Line’s Spring Steam Gala features guest locomotive L&YR No. 752 / LMS 11456.

Also making her debut appearance is L&YR A Class 52322, courtesy of Andy Booth and the East Lancashire Railway. Built in 1895 at Horwich, she joins The Watercress Line for the first time in its 130-year history.

The final guest locomotive will be L&YR No. 752 / LMS 11456, courtesy of the Lancashire & Yorkshire Railway Trust. Built in 1881, this is her first visit to The Watercress Line.

The Watercress Line’s home-fleet stars will include:

SR Merchant Navy Class 35005 Canadian Pacific – The newly-restored flagship locomotive, launched to great acclaim last month, will haul eight carriages on a non-stop run from Alresford to Alton, recreating the scene of a diverted express service in the 1960s.

41312 Ivatt, a veteran of the Southern Region steam network.

The Gala’s highlights also include the chance to operate the DS58 Steam Crane (pre-bookable for an extra cost); free Behind the Scenes Tours at Ropley to see steam restoration in action; Queen Mary brake van rides on the Goods Train; miniature railway displays and a Goods Shed exhibition at Medstead & Four Marks Station.

Railway society stands and railway art stalls will be at Ropley and Alresford, and visitors can enjoy refreshments from the station buffets and kiosks.

The event is part of the Railway 200 campaign https://railway200.co.uk/ celebrating 200 years of railway travel in the UK.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “We are thrilled to welcome these iconic guest locomotives to our line for the very first time and proud to be putting our fully renovated flagship locomotive 35005 Canadian Pacific on show to visitors for the first time since her launch.

“The Spring Steam Gala is always a highlight in our calendar, and this year’s event, as part of the Railway 200 celebrations, promises to be extra special.”

Book tickets at: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/spring-steam-gala/