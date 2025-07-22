Home visits team to take on the Spinnaker in aid of Carers UK Nationwide Fundraising Challenge

More than seventeen Specsavers Home Visits colleagues from across Hampshire are lacing up trainers, hopping on bikes, and diving into pools as part of a nationwide challenge to raise £60,000 for Carers UK for the charity’s 60th anniversary.

As part of the challenge, five team members have committed to abseiling down Portsmouth’s Spinnaker on Saturday 26 th July. All in a bid to contribute one and a half thousand pounds against the £60,000 national goal.

Their efforts are part of a nationwide challenge to travel over 7,000km – the distance it would take to visit every Specsavers Home Visits location and Carers UK office in the UK. Whether it’s walking miles, cycling to Sandbanks, swimming in Lymington, or even dancing, every kilometre counts toward their ambitious goal of raising vital funds, to champion and support unpaid carers.

Some of the team is going the extra mile – quite literally – by taking on bespoke virtual challenges such as hiking from Scotland to Northern Ireland or swimming the English Channel, all in the name of fun and fundraising.

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting Carers UK through this collective challenge”, said Julie Benson, Director of Specsavers Home Visits across Hampshire. “Unpaid carers are extraordinary, and we want to do our bit to raise awareness and funds to support them. Our team has been busy taking on challenges and excited to get moving and make a real difference.”

“We're delighted to partner with Specsavers to recognise the efforts of unpaid carers in the UK”, said Laura Doughty, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Carers UK. “The efforts of the team help us to continue to provide expert information, advice and support, and to campaign to make life better for carers.”

Specsavers Home Visits and Carers UK recently launched ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’ - a powerfully unfiltered depiction of unpaid carers in the UK created by critically acclaimed artist Colin Davidson. The portrait, featuring carer Jaycee La Bouche, but representative of all unpaid carers and their experiences, was displayed on London’s Southbank and aims to raise awareness and promote public recognition of the love and dedication of unpaid carers across the UK.

In February this year, Specsavers also announced its membership of Carers UK’s Employers for Carers (EfC) scheme, which enables employers to support their employees who juggle work with caring responsibilities.

To support the team’s fundraising efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/specsaverssouthhampshireandiow