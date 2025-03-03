Horndean care home celebrates ‘good’ rating from inspectors

A national care watchdog has given a Horndean care home its seal of approval, with inspectors commending the home’s ‘commitment to providing person-centred, high-quality care’ and its ‘spacious and tidy’ environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) awarded Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, an overall ‘good’ rating following its latest inspection of the home.

The inspection evaluated the home across four of the five key areas, including safety, caring, responsiveness and leadership. The ‘good’ result in all areas that were inspected reflects the hard work of the team members, who strive to maintain the highest standards in all aspects of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report spotlighted the positive sentiments expressed by residents, relatives and visiting professionals toward the home and its team members, with one resident informing inspectors that staff are “caring, empathetic, loving, competent and professional.”

Home Manager Aimee Sparks with Deputy Manager Adrian Ballinger (crouching) celebrating the award with the team at Pear Tree Court.

Relatives of residents spoke positively about team members knowing people well and understanding their individual needs. One relative described their relation as being settled at the home and spoke highly of the team, saying: “They are very caring and know my mother’s needs. It is the consistency and caring that my mother gets, which is very good.”

Inspectors highlighted positive feedback about the leadership of the service, noting that team members enjoyed ‘making a positive difference to people’s lives’ and demonstrated a commitment to providing person-centred, high-quality care at all times.

The CQC report reads: ‘People appeared relaxed and comfortable in the company of staff. We saw kind and compassionate interactions between staff and people.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also highlighted that the service was safe and that any areas for improvement were acted on. One resident added: “It’s a lovely place, super. We can have a laugh here. I feel very safe.”

Another positive aspect noted in the report was the home’s commitment to promoting a positive culture. Inspectors praised Pear Tree Court’s ‘Resident of the Day’ initiative, which aims to improve the overall experience for people who live in the home and means their needs and wishes are reviewed in a holistic way.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “Everyone has contributed to making Pear Tree Court an unparalleled place to live and work, and this rating stands as a testament to everyone’s dedication to brightening each residents’ day.

“Our commitment to delivering high-quality care is unwavering, and we are proud to see this endorsement from the CQC. We believe that every resident deserves the best possible care and support, and this rating validates our ongoing efforts to meet and exceed these standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud of the team, who work so hard to make residents’ lives enjoyable and fulfilling. It’s always great to hear such positive feedback from relatives and residents. It really means a lot. I look forward to celebrating this achievement with the team and continuing to build on our success in delivering exceptional care.”

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Pear Tree Court, please call Customer Relations Manager John Mataruse on 023 9298 6773, or email [email protected]