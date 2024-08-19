Horndean care home residents share secret to happy marriage on 66th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love was in the air at a Horndean care home as a resident and her husband celebrated a very special milestone.

Jean Wylie and her husband Charles toasted their 66th wedding anniversary at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, on Friday 9th August.

When asked the secret to their long-lasting marriage, the couple responded with “a clear aim and a positive attitude”.

At the tender age of 22 and 20, Jean and Charles started their lives together after meeting in Edinburgh as students.

Charles and Jean Wylie celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Charles said: “Jean had already decided to marry me when we met. I was not as perceptive. Jean chased me for months before she finally caught me. But when I asked her to marry me, she said “I’ll let you know”. What cheek!”

The pair were married in Surrey on 9th August 1958, and later welcomed four children into the world. They now have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Former naval officer Charles reflected on the vital factors that have helped their marriage to thrive and survive through the decades.

The 91-year-old said: “As well as having a clear aim and a positive attitude, it is also important to exercise moderation in everything. Caring for others less fortunate than ourselves has always been an important factor in our marriage.”

Charles and Jean on their anniversary.

To celebrate the special milestone, the team at Pear Tree Court decorated the home’s lounge with balloons and banners. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner as they reminisced on happy memories.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “We were honoured to be a part of such a special moment for Charles and Jean. They are a wonderful couple, with lots of wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.

“We regularly celebrate big anniversaries and understand the importance of maintaining relationships and marking life’s milestones. The atmosphere in the home was wonderful and prompted many residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings.

“Happy anniversary, Charles and Jean!”

The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner to celebrate.

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.

