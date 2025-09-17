Hospital Radio’s longest serving volunteer celebrates 90th birthday

Long serving hospital radio volunteer Roger Gozney, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday says he has no plans to hang up his headphones from Queen Alexandra Hospital any time soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not just about the music, it’s the people you meet and the memories you make. I’ve had the chance to support new volunteers, teach them the ropes and see them go on to do amazing things.

“We’ve got some big personalities on the team and everyone is so kind. I love sharing music, meeting new people and being part of this community” shared Roger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger, who turned 90 on 16 September 2025, has dedicated 50 years to radio, 25 of those being within the NHS.

Roger on his birthday in the studio

His broadcasting journey began in the 1970s when he was stationed in Cologne, Germany with the Royal Air Force, working as an engine fitter and volunteering as a radio presenter for the British Forces Network.

Over the years, Roger has supported services at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Gosport War Memorial and St Mary’s. Taking on a variety of roles including collecting music requests from patients and training new presenters.

Today Roger continues to host a weekly Tuesday morning country music show, a genre close to his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia Barden, who started volunteering in December 2024, was mentored by Roger. “I wouldn’t be working where I am now if it wasn’t for the stepping stone of volunteering here and working with Roger. This is where my journey started. Roger taught me the ropes and ultimately led me to where I’m going. I love it here and want to continue volunteering for the hospital radio whenever I can,” she said.

Roger in the radio studio

Emilia has now secured a job in commercial radio and credits the experience she gained at Queen Alexandra Hospital Radio and the guidance she received from Roger for helping her reach this milestone.