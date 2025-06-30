Hot in here! New Southampton care home helps local community to stay hydrated

A new care home in Southampton has shared advice to support older people in the community to stay hydrated as the temperature hits records levels across the UK.

With thermometers soaring this summer, the team at Care UK’s The Wickets, a new state-of-the art care home on Banister Road, has urged families and friends to help support older relatives, friends and neighbours to stay hydrated with a range of handy tips and advice.

Written by Care UK’s highly-qualified catering team, the free booklet, Making Every Drink Count, is available to download and covers every aspect of hydration, from why older people are more likely to suffer from dehydration, to how to create drinks for people who may have lost the triggers that tell us we’re thirsty.

The booklet also shares the different foods which can help with hydration – this is of particular importance in those who may be reluctant to drink. For example, a ripe tomato is actually 94 per cent water, cauliflower is 87 per cent and melon 90 per cent.

Pooja Dhoot, Home Manager at The Wickets, said: “We are happy to offer our advice and support for remaining hydrated throughout this heatwave and beyond. As temperatures rise, hydration becomes more important than ever for general health and wellness, particularly for older people.

“It can be tricky for those caring for a loved to ensure they drink enough, but our guide is full of recipes and helpful advice, such as emphasising the presentation of the drinks by using their favourite cup or adding a garnish.

“We hope the local community in Southampton will download their own copies of the guide during this particularly hot time, keep an eye on older relatives and friends, and to get in touch with us if they want any more assistance.”

Copies of the free booklet can be downloaded from the link on this page

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, The Wickets is expected to welcome the first residents in early spring 2026 and will provide full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care, for up to 80 older people.

The home will feature secure and wheelchair-friendly landscaped outdoor space, including sensory gardens, water features and seating, to allow residents to spend quality time outdoors. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities. When complete, The Wickets will have its own cinema room, café and hair and beauty salon, among other luxury facilities.

For more information about The Wickets, visit careuk.com/care-homes/the-wickets