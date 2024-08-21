Hovertravel announces another extra late flight for Victorious Festival attendees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hovertravel has announced the addition of an extra late-night flight at 00:15 on Saturday, 24th August, from Southsea to Ryde, to accommodate the high demand from Victorious Festival attendees traveling from the Isle of Wight.

This additional service has been introduced following numerous requests from customers, as all other late-night flights are already fully booked.

The extra flight ensures festival-goers can enjoy headlining performances on Friday, 23rd August, by chart-toppers Snow Patrol and the legendary Fatboy Slim, without worrying about transport back to the island.

This flight is added to the other fifteen late-night flights is operating to support the Victorious Festival.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, commented: “We are thrilled to be able to offer this additional service, ensuring our customers can fully immerse themselves in the fantastic lineup at Victorious Festival. The overwhelming demand for late-night travel highlights the festival’s growing popularity, and we’re proud to support our customers in making the most of this amazing event.”

To secure a spot on this additional late flight, passengers are encouraged to book through the Hovertravel website as soon as possible. For further information, please visit https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/explore/hoverexplore-portsmouth-southsea/victorious-festival/