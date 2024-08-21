Hovertravel announces another extra late flight for Victorious Festival attendees
This additional service has been introduced following numerous requests from customers, as all other late-night flights are already fully booked.
The extra flight ensures festival-goers can enjoy headlining performances on Friday, 23rd August, by chart-toppers Snow Patrol and the legendary Fatboy Slim, without worrying about transport back to the island.
This flight is added to the other fifteen late-night flights is operating to support the Victorious Festival.
Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, commented: “We are thrilled to be able to offer this additional service, ensuring our customers can fully immerse themselves in the fantastic lineup at Victorious Festival. The overwhelming demand for late-night travel highlights the festival’s growing popularity, and we’re proud to support our customers in making the most of this amazing event.”
To secure a spot on this additional late flight, passengers are encouraged to book through the Hovertravel website as soon as possible. For further information, please visit https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/explore/hoverexplore-portsmouth-southsea/victorious-festival/
