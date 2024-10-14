Hovertravel Announces Early Bird Offer for Isle of Wight Festival 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hovertravel is delighted to offer an exclusive Early Bird deal for festival-goers attending the Isle of Wight Festival 2025. With headliners including Sting, Stereophonics, and Justin Timberlake, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable weekend of live music from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For just £30, enjoy an Adult Period Return crossing when you book by 30th November. This limited-time offer provides festival attendees with fast and convenient travel from Southsea to Ryde in under 10 minutes, allowing you to reach the heart of the Isle of Wight Festival with ease.

The festival’s incredible lineup doesn’t stop with the headliners. Additional acts include Faithless, The Script, Teddy Swims, Clean Bandit, Example, Paul Heaton, Texas, Olly Murs, Alison Moyet, Dean Lewis, The Lathums, and The Lottery Winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hovertravel has added dozens of extra crossings over the festival weekend as more music fans plan their trips. Whether travelling by car or public transport, getting to the Isle of Wight Festival with Hovertravel is simple and stress-free:

Hovertravel Early bird offer for Isle of Wight Festival

By Car: Our Southsea Hoverport is conveniently located opposite a Council-operated car park.

By Train: The nearest rail station is Portsmouth & Southsea, and our Hoverbus service will connect you directly to our terminal. If you have a rail through-ticket to Ryde Hoverport, the Hoverbus is free of charge.

At Ryde, the Southern Vectis dedicated shuttle buses will be waiting to transport you to the festival site.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing & Digital Development at Hovertravel, said: "The Isle of Wight Festival is always a highlight of our summer, and we are excited to offer festival-goers the fastest and easiest way to get to the event. Our early bird offer is a fantastic opportunity for live music lovers to secure their travel at a great price and ensure they experience what promises to be another incredible festival weekend."

To view our flight timetable and book your crossing by 30th November to take advantage of this offer at hovertravel.co.uk and make sure to check out the Isle of Wight Festival website for more event details.