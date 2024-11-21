Hovertravel launches charity Christmas card to support Wessex Cancer Support

By Stephen Forster
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:41 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 15:56 GMT
Hovertravel has unveiled its 2024 charity Christmas card, with £1 from every sale going to Wessex Cancer Support, a vital charity offering emotional and practical support to individuals affected by cancer across Hampshire, Dorset, the Isle of Wight, and the Channel Islands.

This initiative builds on Hovertravel’s longstanding partnership with Wessex Cancer Support, which provides a free minibus service for Isle of Wight residents. This service transfers passengers between Hovertravel's Southsea terminal and Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA) in Portsmouth, ensuring convenient and accessible transport for those undergoing cancer treatment.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing and Digital Development at Hovertravel, said:"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Wessex Cancer Support through this year’s charity Christmas card. This initiative not only celebrates the festive season but also raises much-needed funds for a charity that provides invaluable services to our local community. We encourage everyone to pick up a card and help make a difference this Christmas."

Wessex Cancer Support plays a pivotal role in supporting cancer patients, their families, and carers through services such as free counselling, complementary therapies, and specialist support groups. Their ongoing partnership with Hovertravel highlights the shared commitment to enhancing the lives of those affected by cancer.

The cards are available at Hovertravel’s terminals in Southsea and Ryde as well as Amazon.

