Hovertravel launches exciting new loyalty scheme Hover Plus

Hovertravel, the world’s only year-round scheduled passenger hovercraft service, is excited to announce the launch of Hover Plus, a brand-new loyalty scheme designed to reward their regular customers.

This initiative aims to enhance the travel experience for Frequent Flyer and Flexi Flyer ticket holders with exclusive benefits and monthly offers for those people travelling between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

Hover Plus is open to all Frequent Flyer and Flexi Flyer ticket holders, offering a host of exciting monthly promotions and added value. As part of this initiative, Annual Frequent Flyers, Flexi Flyer 270s, NHS, Fire & Police Professional Annual Flyers, and Hover Academic Annual Flyers enjoy free journeys on the Hoverbus—making it even easier to connect with Hovertravel services, rail stations in Portsmouth, city centre locations and beyond.

In a further commitment to enhancing the journey experience, Hovertravel is also launching Priority Standby. This benefit, exclusive to Hover Plus customers, NHS professionals on duty, and those travelling for medical appointments, grants priority access to available seats from the standby queue. If seats become available five minutes before departure, customers with Priority Standby will be accepted for travel ahead of others in the queue.

Hovertravel continues to encourage customers to pre-book their flights; however, Priority Standby offers peace of mind in those rare instances when a booked flight is missed.

“We are thrilled to introduce Hover Plus as a way to thank our regular passengers,” said Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing & Digital Development at Hovertravel. “This loyalty scheme, along with Priority Standby, reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall customer experience, ensuring smoother travel and greater flexibility for all our customers.”

“We want to provide real value for our loyal travellers, and Hover Plus is just the beginning. Whether through free Hoverbus access or added protection for weather-related cancellations, we’re making sure our customers can travel with confidence,” added Lale.

Additionally, all customers continue to benefit from cancellation protection in the event of poor weather or technical issues, ensuring peace of mind when booking a hovercraft journey. For more information about Hover Plus, visit https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/fares/regular-traveller-fares/hoverplus-loyalty-scheme/