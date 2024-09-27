Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hovertravel, the world’s only year-round scheduled passenger hovercraft service, is excited to announce a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with one of its iconic vessels at its Ryde terminal.

On 21st October at 11:00 am guestswill be treated to a Behind-the-Scenes Tour, led by one of Hovertravel’s most experienced team members, Mike, who brings over two decades of experience in both onboard and ground operations.

Priced at just £10 per adult and £6 per child, this exclusive tour offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a hovercraft and the history of this fascinating mode of transport. The tour kicks off with a briefing before moving onto the operational area of the hoverport for a comprehensive look inside and outside the hovercraft.

Mike, who also oversees operations at Hovertravel’s Ryde terminal, will share his in-depth knowledge of the hovercraft, ensuring an informative and engaging experience for all. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view a historic hovercraft video, take part in a Q&A session, and leave with a special certificate to commemorate the day.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing & Digital Development at Hovertravel, expressed her excitement for the new tour: "This behind-the-scenes tour is a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the hovercraft that plays such an important role in connecting the Isle of Wight with the mainland. We are delighted to offer this unique experience, which gives a fascinating insight into the operation of these iconic machines, from both a technical and historical perspective. It’s a great event for anyone interested in maritime transport."

Itinerary:

11:00 – Welcome at the terminal and health and safety briefing.

11:10 – Group heads to the hovercraft pad.

11:15 – Historic hovercraft video played onboard.

11:25 – Explanation of the hovercraft’s interior.

11:35 – Walk around the exterior of the craft.

11:45 – Q&A session and certificate distribution.

12:00 – Return to the terminal.

This exclusive event is a fantastic opportunity for families and transport enthusiasts alike to learn more about Hovertravel’s impressive hovercraft fleet and its operational procedures.

Limited spaces available! To secure your spot, please visit https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/events/behind-the-scenes-tour/