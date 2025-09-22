Hovertravel Showcases Sustainability During National Recycling Week

Hovertravel, the only year-round passenger hovercraft service outside Japan, is proud to support National Recycling Week (22nd–27th September 2025) by highlighting how it is helping to reduce waste through a series of creative and practical recycling initiatives.

National Recycling Week is a nationwide campaign that shines a spotlight on the environmental and economic benefits of recycling. The 2025 theme encourages communities, schools, and businesses to take action and find innovative ways to keep valuable materials in circulation, cut landfill waste, and conserve resources.

Collaborating with Recycling Experts: Since 2024, Hovertravel has worked with Twyford Recycling to ensure that retired hovercraft skirts are sustainably processed. The heavy-duty rubber is cut down into 20mm pieces, making it easier to handle and more efficient to recycle. These pieces are then sent on for further processing, ensuring the material avoids landfill and continues its journey back into the circular economy in a variety of environments including equestrian surfaces for arenas and schools.

Repurposing Hovercraft Materials with OffKuttt

Hovertravel recycles retired skirt rubber

At the heart of Hovertravel’s recycling drive is its collaboration with artist Aine Naylor of OffKuttt, who specialises in turning industrial offcuts into striking artworks and products – such as handbags, earrings and purses. Through workshops and community events, OffKuttt demonstrates how retired hovercraft rubber, from the skirts, can be creatively reused — inspiring new recycling habits and proving that sustainability and art go hand-in-hand.

Loretta Lale, Head of Commercial at Hovertravel, said: “Recycling is not just about sorting waste — it’s about rethinking what materials can become. Our partnerships, such as with OffKuttt, show how innovative ideas can transform discarded items into something with purpose and value. National Recycling Week is a perfect opportunity to celebrate these collaborations and encourage others to look differently at waste.”

Recycling in the Community

Hovertravel’s commitment extends beyond art-led upcycling. Recent and ongoing projects include:

Coastal Defence Scheme: Working with partners at Southsea, shingle which builds up at Hovertravel’s Southsea Hoverport (and hampers the operation of the hovercraft) is collected, removed and reused to help strengthen sea defences and support sustainable shoreline management.

HoverGreen Souvenirs: In collaboration with local designer Mrs M, retired hovercraft skirts are transformed into practical souvenirs such as keyrings, coasters, and decorations, available online and in-terminal.

Youth & Community Projects: Just this year Isle of Wight Explorer Scouts craft fire beaters from old skirt material,.

Seasonal Seaweed Collection: Hovertravel also offers seaweed collected at their Ryde hoverport to local residents, supporting natural reuse in gardening, horticultural projects and agriculture.

Excess Sand donation: Hovertravel has this year donated excess sand from its Ryde hoverport to the Isle Of Wight Donkey Sanctuary near Ventnor.

Hovertravel is continuously reviewing how it can recycle and repurpose by-products of its operations, while partnering with local businesses, artists, and community groups to ensure that materials find new life. From creative souvenirs to coastal protection, these initiatives demonstrate how collaboration and recycling can make a lasting impact.