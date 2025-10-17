Hovertravel’s Behind-the-Scenes Tour Gets a Festive Makeover

By Stephen Forster
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 21:04 BST
This December, Hovertravel is spreading holiday cheer with a festive twist on its beloved Behind-the-Scenes Tour!

On Monday 22 December at 2pm, the ever-popular tour returns with a Festive Edition that promises mince pies, merry selfies, and a sprinkle of seasonal magic.

Most Popular

Guests can enjoy a free mince pie in Solent Views, the viewing hub of the Hovercraft Centre of Excellence, offering stunning views over Ryde Hoverport and a fascinating glimpse into the history of hovercaft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone on the exclusive 90-minute tour will also receive a gift-wrapped Hovertravel souvenir, and meet Henri the Hoverbear, dressed in their most festive finery and ready for selfies – because no holiday outing is complete without a bear-y good photo!

Hovertravel's Festive Behind-the-Scenes Tourplaceholder image
Hovertravel's Festive Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, said: "We’re excited to welcome visitors for a behind-the-scenes adventure with some seasonal sparkle. From mince pies with a view to selfies with Henri, it’s all about sharing a little hovercraft magic this Christmas!"

There is also a Festive Behind the Scenes Tour (including return flight from Southsea) option; for this, guests depart from Southsea at 1.30pm, and the return from Ryde is scheduled for 4:15pm.

Spaces for the Festive Behind-the-Scenes Tour are limited. Book your place and make your holiday hover-tastic at https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/experiences/festive-edition-behind-the-scenes-tour.

Related topics:Hovertravel
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice