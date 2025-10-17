Hovertravel’s Behind-the-Scenes Tour Gets a Festive Makeover

This December, Hovertravel is spreading holiday cheer with a festive twist on its beloved Behind-the-Scenes Tour!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday 22 December at 2pm, the ever-popular tour returns with a Festive Edition that promises mince pies, merry selfies, and a sprinkle of seasonal magic.

Guests can enjoy a free mince pie in Solent Views, the viewing hub of the Hovercraft Centre of Excellence, offering stunning views over Ryde Hoverport and a fascinating glimpse into the history of hovercaft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone on the exclusive 90-minute tour will also receive a gift-wrapped Hovertravel souvenir, and meet Henri the Hoverbear, dressed in their most festive finery and ready for selfies – because no holiday outing is complete without a bear-y good photo!

Hovertravel's Festive Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, said: "We’re excited to welcome visitors for a behind-the-scenes adventure with some seasonal sparkle. From mince pies with a view to selfies with Henri, it’s all about sharing a little hovercraft magic this Christmas!"

There is also a Festive Behind the Scenes Tour (including return flight from Southsea) option; for this, guests depart from Southsea at 1.30pm, and the return from Ryde is scheduled for 4:15pm.

Spaces for the Festive Behind-the-Scenes Tour are limited. Book your place and make your holiday hover-tastic at https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/experiences/festive-edition-behind-the-scenes-tour.