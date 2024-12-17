Hovertravel’s Fast Freight Service helps cross-Solent Delivery for Christmas
The Fast Freight service is ideal for last-minute Christmas shopping or gifts from retailers without direct delivery options to the Isle of Wight. Prices start from just £6 for the envelope service, with maximum size and weight restrictions in place to ensure smooth handling and delivery.
Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing & Digital Development at Hovertravel, said:"We understand how frustrating it can be to shop online only to discover retailers do not deliver to the Isle of Wight. Thankfully Hovertravel’s Fast Freight can bridge the gap, especially during the busy festive season. Our service is quick, reliable, and affordable, giving residents peace of mind that their parcels will arrive in time for Christmas."
Hovertravel’s Fast Freight service offers a seamless solution, ensuring Islanders can access goods from mainland retailers.
For more information and to get started with Fast Freight, visit: https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/freight/