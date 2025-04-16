How Community Payback is changing lives in the south of England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• A Community Payback placement coordinator from the New Forest is encouraging local people to apply for these impactful roles • Community Payback (CP) offers a unique and fulfilling opportunity to support rehabilitation while giving back to the community. • The Probation Service is hiring nationwide – no qualifications are required, and full training is provided.

Last year, up to five million hours of unpaid work helped transform neighbourhoods, from the removal of graffiti to planting trees and you could be part of that change.

The Probation Service is recruiting Community Payback supervisors and placement coordinators across the country including here in Hampshire and the New Forest.

These roles offer a chance to make a real impact - helping offenders to make positive changes while improving local communities.

Stephen, 59, is a Community Payback placement coordinator covering Hampshire and the New Forest, a role he has held for 10 years. Before joining the Probation Service, he worked as a health and safety manager in the private sector. Stephen says:

“Someone asked me if I’d ever be interested in working with people on probation, I’d come from the private sector, but I gave it a go - and before long, I realised this job wasn’t just different, it was genuinely rewarding.”

Stephen shares what inspires him to take on this unique and fulfilling role saying: “Community Payback combines meaningful punishment with the chance to give back to society by restoring public spaces, supporting local projects, and helping to break the cycle of crime.”

“You’ve got to believe that people can change. The best supervisors notice when someone’s having a rough day and check in with them. That sort of empathy makes a difference - it helps people feel seen, and that’s powerful.”

Offenders on Community Payback giving back, by supporting local projects and improving public spaces.

Stephen’s friends and family have seen the impact of his work first-hand, and he says what he finds most rewarding is helping others take pride in what they’ve achieved. Stephen says:

“I could send someone out to pick litter all day, but that doesn’t always help them grow. If they can drive past a project and say, ‘I did that’, it gives them a moment of pride - and that can be the start of something better.”

There’s no such thing as a typical Community Payback supervisor or placement coordinator. Our people come from all walks of life, just like the individuals they work with. Those who join will have the opportunity to carry out many different roles in any one day. One minute you’re a peacekeeper, the next a counsellor or teacher.

You’ll work directly with people on Community Payback in a unique environment – helping to protect the public and make a positive impact, all with a supportive and encouraging team behind you. We’re looking for people with good communication skills who are comfortable leading a team and passionate about making a difference.

