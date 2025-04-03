How losing weight changed my life: From hiding to thriving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louise Rodgers recalls a time being over 4 Stone heavier and at rock bottom “when even walking short distances felt like a struggle. My knees ached under the weight I carried, and every step reminded me of how trapped".

"I felt in my own body. I was miserable, embarrassed, and hid behind clothes that society deemed 'acceptable' for bigger people—baggy, dark, and designed to make me invisible. With no energy to cook, I relied on processed foods and my deep fat fryer to get through the day. I knew I needed to change, but every time I tried to lose weight alone, I fell back into bad habits. I felt stuck in a cycle I couldn't break.”

Louise speaks about the positive impact one of her neighbours had on her life forever! “I saw my neighbour looking amazing, confident, happy, and glowing. She had lost weight with Slimming World, and when I heard a new group was opening locally, I decided to pop along. Feeling at an all time low, I had nothing to lose (except weight!).”

Louise describes how she found far more than just a weight loss plan. A real community welcomed her, helped towards making those necessary lifestyle and mindset shifts and supporting Louise to get to her dream target weight and stay there for life!

Louise adds: “The idea of foods that I could eat freely without having to weigh, count or measure was a real game-changer. There were no extreme restrictions, no impossible rules. I could still enjoy real food, cook meals for my family, and even adapt the plan to my own gluten-free diet. Best of all, I could add exercise at my own pace with no pressure at all, no guilt, just small steps in the right direction. I was hooked.”

Week by week Louise saw her body changing and she has explained that more importantly so did her mind.

Louise was inspired by members in her group and rediscovered her love for cooking and found joy in creating meals that fit into her busy family life. Louise passionately describes her family favourites, Fake-away Chicken and Chips, Burgers, Spaghetti Bolognese, Roast Dinners and Curries….. nothing is off limits.

As the weight dropped off, Louise noticed something even more incredible happening: “My confidence grew. I stopped hiding in corners. I started having conversations without feeling self-conscious, and then came the biggest transformation of all—I fell in love with walking. The person who once dreaded taking a few steps now finds any excuse to be outside. Whether I’m walking the dog or exploring the woods with my nine-year-old, movement is no longer a punishment but a privilege.”

Louise excitedly shares that Slimming World didn’t just help her to lose over four stone in weight but that it gave her back her life: “It taught me balance, self-acceptance, and the power of perseverance. I no longer hide—I thrive.”

For anyone feeling stuck like Louise once was, she shares: “My message is simple: take that first step. You don’t have to be perfect; you just have to begin. And trust me, you’re capable of more than you ever imagined.”

Louise is now returning to a role she previously loved as a Slimming World Consultant looking after the Hilsea group in Portsmouth on Monday evenings at 5.30pm.

If you would like any further information contact Louise on 07444 934271.