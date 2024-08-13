How Slimming World changed my life forever

My desire is to help everyone that wishes to lose weight, but in particular I would like to help new mums, I know how difficult it can be to lose weight in order to get pregnant and the struggles women face after giving birth. Here’s how I know.

I first started my SW journey back in 2017 – My body had changed so much after trying for a baby via IVF, I was also transitioning from shift work to regular hours which meant I was able to commit to attending a SW group, I was so excited to be able to do this!I didn’t have a positive experience when I first joined the group, I only ever lost around ½ a stone, I was doing everything by the book and just couldn’t understand it. I had become more active, doing more cycling and running so I felt a little disheartened.I ended up returning to shift work in 2018 so I was unable to commit to a SW group. This is when I realised I had to focus on my fertility journey. I had several baby losses and then covid hit, it was such a difficult time.Hormones had such an impact on my body, I had 7 failed IVF rounds, which included 3 losses – it was just 2 days after my 51st birthday I decided that losing weight for my final round of IVF was the way forward. I joined SW at The Stride Centre, Warblington where I met a lovely consultant called Martin. This time I started losing the weight, I also learnt a very valuable life lesson – Never judge a book by it’s cover. This may sound clichéd but it’s so true, I thought Martin appeared overweight so I wasn’t convinced by him. However, he had lost a staggering 15 stone and was a true inspiration.I started to feel and see a difference in my body, I had more energy, more focus and my family and friends started to see a difference which really spurred me on. In four months I had lost 1st 9.5lbs so I was ready to embark on my IVF journey again, sadly this was unsuccessful but I continued going to the group and it became about looking good for a holiday!My desire to become a mother didn’t disappear, without telling anyone I went to Cyprus for another round of IVF which was successful! I had lost 2st 2lbs in the lead up to this trip which I’m utterly convinced helped me on my journey.I continued to attend SW whilst pregnant and at 31 weeks my gorgeous twin girls were born, after 10 days I had lost all of my baby weight. In total I lost 4st 1lb and have continued to stay within my target range, my girls are now 2 years old.My Slimming World journey has been amazing on both sides of motherhood, it has inspired me to be the best version of me and I want to inspire people the way Martin and all the supportive members of my SW group inspired me.If my story has inspired you and you would like me to help you on your journey then please consider joining my group, even if it starts with just a conversation – small steps can lead to big changes.