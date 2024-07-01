How to improve schools - a contribution from students as part of Portsmouth Youth News Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article was written by Reese and Isla from Castle View Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News Day.

Is your school doing the best it can for YOU? School life is a valuable experience for children. This article is about making school life better for you!

EXTRA CURRICULUM ACTIVITIES:

Extra curricular activities play an important role within school life. It can help develop a child’s ability to step out of their comfort zone and try new activities. We can add new hobby’s for children to participate in. Such as; drama club, trampolining club, gymnastics club,cookery club and many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

CANTEEN PRICES/FOOD:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A students guardian may not be able to provide their child with food as the food prices have raised since inflation. Canteen prices are rising by the minute, leaving children who can’t afford meals hungry and helpless. This is why we should encourage decreasing canteen prices and make the food healthier.

SCHOOL TRIPS:

The trips in schools are full of different activities and help let children explore and learn about new things. However, in a few schools, trips aren’t announced and students find it difficult to search for trips. There aren’t many ideas within residential’s and having a wide range of different genres of trips: e.g trips for different jobs, year groups and many more.

EQUIPMENT:

When children play outside, there is some equipment they can use. The equipment needs to increase so the children can have fun outside when playing with friends. The student voice could suggest gym equipment or similar operators.

There are many opinions about school life such as;

AADRIJA - EXTRA CURRICULUM ACTIVITIES;

‘I think there’s a good range of equipment however maybe add more outside.’

EVIE- CANTEEN FOOD;

“Add a wide range of food such as lactose food for certain people’

KATHRYN- EXTRA CURRICULUM ACTIVITIES;