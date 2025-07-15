HSDC alumni channels nature and colour at Hotwalls exhibition

HSDC offers a wide variety of artistic courses across all three of its campuses, ensuring that young creatives can truly flourish during their time at college.

One of these artists is Kitty Turner, who studied A Levels in Fine Art, Graphics and Computer Science at HSDC Havant from 2015 to 2017. After leaving college, Kitty studied illustration at the University of Portsmouth, allowing her to truly embrace her creative interests.

For her graduate project, Kitty was able to use skills she had developed at college and university to make a stop-motion film called Drawn to Light. This project won Kitty various awards at film festivals, including Best Student Film at Worcester Film Festival, and Best Low Budget Film at Margate Bookie Film Festival.

Since graduating from university, Kitty’s art career has gone from strength to strength. Recently, she was offered to be a guest artist at Hotwalls Studios, a major art studio located in Portsmouth. Kitty’s exhibition was held in the historic Round Tower, making it a truly special showcase of her work.

Kitty's artwork on display at Hotwalls.

Speaking about the exhibition, Kitty said:

“It was a really exciting opportunity to be the guest artist at Hotwalls Studios. To be given the chance to display and demonstrate my artwork at the historic venue was really special. The team was able to create such a friendly, supportive and creative atmosphere.”

Kitty’s exhibition was a showcase of her colourful nature-inspired work, which she often sells as prints through her business. She also creates 3D puppets and models whilst continuing to experiment with multidisciplinary techniques. Her work is often displayed in small businesses and markets in the local area.

When asked about her time at HSDC, Kitty said:

Kitty at the Hotwalls exhibition.

“I really enjoyed all of my courses at college, they still influence the artwork I create! The lecturers, particularly Mark Kellett and Paul Parsons, were fantastic and truly supported my work throughout my time at Havant. Paul even encouraged me to start selling my work locally, which eventually led to me starting my own business!”

Everyone at HSDC is incredibly proud of Kitty’s journey since leaving college, and can’t wait to continue to see her business grow and thrive.