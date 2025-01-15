HSDC Alumni Make Waves In The Creative Industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four former students at HSDC have gone on to thrive in the creative industry since leaving the College.

Isaac Callender-Barlow, Ellie James, Hayden Kracke and Jack Hilton all studied the Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production & Technology (Film & TV) at HSDC South Downs, leaving the College in 2021. All four students were able to take advantage of the excellent facilities on campus to succeed at college, with their lecturers providing them with plenty of expertise along the way.

During their final year at South Downs, the four students formed a team and entered the prestigious WorldSkills competition in Digital Media Production. Their team was incredibly successful, reaching the final and going on to win the silver medal.

Each of the students has used this experience, along with their time studying at HSDC, to secure incredible jobs in one of the most dynamic industries in the country.

South Downs Alumnus Isaac Callender-Barlow. Isaac currently works as a professional video editor for DJ AG.

After leaving the College, Isaac, Ellie, and Hayden went on to study their undergraduate degrees at Ravensbourne University, an institution renowned for its professional links to the creative industry.

Isaac, who graduated from Ravensbourne with a BA (Hons) in Digital Film Production, currently works as a professional video editor for DJ AG, a leading hip-hop artist who has been dubbed “the most important DJ in the UK” by The Guardian. As a producer, editor, and streamer for DJ AG, Isaac says:

“HSDC gave me the tools and opportunities to thrive, from technical training to unique experiences like WorldSkills. These experiences were instrumental in helping me develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the competitive creative industry.”

Ellie graduated from Ravensbourne with a first class BA (Hons) in Digital Film Production, using her skills gained at university and HSDC to secure an internship in Production Management at Warner Bros. Discovery. Reflecting on her time at College, Ellie said:

South Downs Alumnus Jack Hilton. Jack currently works as a Media Rights Sales Executive for BLAST.

“The Production course at South Downs was crucial in setting the foundation for my time at university. I was able to take on a role as a producer in second year, which eventually helped me secure the internship at Warner Bros. I still can’t quite believe it!”

Hayden spent his time at Ravensbourne studying for a degree in Television Production, and was able to spend two weeks on a work experience placement at ITV in production for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Now a graduate, Hayden has secured a role as a Production Secretary on the upcoming summer series of Love Island, saying:

“HSDC provided me with an initial understanding of the creative process, giving me the skills and qualifications needed to pursue creative production at university, and eventually taking these with me into a career.”

After leaving South Downs, Jack was able to secure a place at Staffordshire University, studying Esports. After graduating, Jack was hired by BLAST, a trailblazer in the esports industry, as a Media Rights Sales Executive. The role combines his love for esports with his existing skills and knowledge, with Jack saying:

South Downs Alumnus Hayden Kracke. Hayden currently works as a Production Secretary for ITV.

“I owe a huge amount of credit to the opportunities and creative freedom I was provided with whilst studying at South Downs, with the WorldSkills Final being a particular highlight. My time at the College really helped to prepare me for university and my eventual job search.”

All four members of the WorldSkills team trace their success in the industry back to their time at South Downs. With its top-grade facilities and excellent lecturers, the College is well-equipped to ensure that all of its students leave with the skills necessary to thrive in any role.

South Downs Alumnus Ellie James. Ellie currently works as an intern in Production Management for Warner Bros.

